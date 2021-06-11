-1

SEC is warning investors against risks of Bitcoin Futures, but it doesn't seem that there was any warning of this kind about risky CDOs before 2008 financial crisis. Look here and here.
Is it possible that SEC didn't warn back then because they had a conflict of interest back then which they don't now?

Improve this question
New contributor
dashakol is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • For future reference, this is the SEC publication in question: Funds Trading in Bitcoin Futures – Investor Bulletin – Flux 6 hours ago
  • Apply Occam's Razor unless and until there's evidence (not speculation!) to the contrary. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
  • 1
    Government regulators are slow, bureaucratic organisations. They only realise that a particular investment is highly risky after a large number of people have already lost all their money. – Simon B 18 mins ago

Your Answer

dashakol is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.