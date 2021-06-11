SEC is warning investors against risks of Bitcoin Futures, but it doesn't seem that there was any warning of this kind about risky CDOs before 2008 financial crisis. Look here and here.
Is it possible that SEC didn't warn back then because they had a conflict of interest back then which they don't now?
For future reference, this is the SEC publication in question: Funds Trading in Bitcoin Futures – Investor Bulletin – Flux 6 hours ago
Apply Occam's Razor unless and until there's evidence (not speculation!) to the contrary. – RonJohn 6 hours ago
1Government regulators are slow, bureaucratic organisations. They only realise that a particular investment is highly risky after a large number of people have already lost all their money. – Simon B 18 mins ago