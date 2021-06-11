To make a few hundred dollars a day, you should start with about $500,000, not $150. In other words, your expectations are totally unrealistic.

You cannot reliably make a >100% return in one day, or even one year. After the fact, yes, you can identify stocks that went from $3 to $7, but it cannot be predicted beforehand.

A high-leverage options strategy might provide a significant chance of a >100% return, but it would also carry a large risk of a 100% loss. About the same as playing roulette. Sooner or later, you would go bankrupt.