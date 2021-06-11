i've decided to start a career in stocks and since i initially decided that option, ive taken at least 10 hours a day to look up stock prices and think about methods to use, but im still stuck on a few things, mostly the best method to take for day trading to make at least a few hundred a day, so would this method be at least a correct way? suppose you have $150 and you see a stock for $3 a share, if you put the $150 into it for 50 shares, could it increase up to at least $7 per share, allowing you to sell your 50 shares for $350? i would hope it was more than that but looking at how some stocks increase it seems like thats maybe too good to be true, if this is not the case, what are some methods i can use to make at least a few hundred a day?
-
How large is your initial capital? $150? – Flux 10 hours ago
-
like the initial amount i have to spend? yeah, like i said, say you start with 150 – PokemonFanboy666 10 hours ago
-
1Anecdotally, it's reported that 90% of wanna be get rich quick day traders lose money. What makes you think that you’re going to be in that top 10%? – Bob Baerker 9 hours ago
-
1I’m voting to close this question because it is a clearly fake. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 hours ago
-
1@PokemonFanboy666 No. There is no 'first move' here. Look at my rough calculation above - you would need 130 years to be able to reasonably make $100 / day, off of an initial $150 investment. It just isn't possible. And most importantly: anyone who tells you it is possible, is going to try and scam you. There is nothing that truly successful you can rely on. Not even close. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 hours ago
To make a few hundred dollars a day, you should start with about $500,000, not $150. In other words, your expectations are totally unrealistic.
You cannot reliably make a >100% return in one day, or even one year. After the fact, yes, you can identify stocks that went from $3 to $7, but it cannot be predicted beforehand.
A high-leverage options strategy might provide a significant chance of a >100% return, but it would also carry a large risk of a 100% loss. About the same as playing roulette. Sooner or later, you would go bankrupt.
-
okay, but how can i get a quick start, im on a disability check monthly but want something better than that, i started getting into cryptocurrency, but thats not fast enough, and if i were to start with half a million to make a few hundred a day wouldnt that be a loss, cause if im correct, if you put 100,000 in a stock and took it out later that day when it went up, wouldnt you come out with a couple hundred thousands? it seems logical to me and thats what i understand, my schooling only made me do math my entire high school life so i thought this would be easy to grasp – PokemonFanboy666 9 hours ago
-
what i want to know, is how much can a beginner make daily with a good starting method? – PokemonFanboy666 9 hours ago
-
2@PokemonFanboy666 You are looking for a shortcut that doesn't exist. For a stock to double in a day is very unusual, not routine; and for it to be the one you bought is incredible luck. Typically, a stock moves up or down (like a coin flip) by a couple percent each day. So even if you guess right, you don't make anything like 100%. Even the best-equipped professional investors struggle to beat the S&P 500 index, which returns about 10% per year. You need to recalibrate. For now, your key variables to build wealth are income, expenses, and savings, not investment returns. – nanoman 9 hours ago
-
okay, so how exactly do i start? cause in reality, i dont need $100 a day just yet, i do want to grow to that however, what i need, is to be able to make daily income of any sort, then with that income i can grow my portfolio, and with my daily income, i can put more into stocks as time goes by and have that increase, right? so if possible can you also link some sources i can site for better understanding of how to get a good start – PokemonFanboy666 9 hours ago