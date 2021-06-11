I've decided to start a career in stocks and since I initially decided that option, I've taken at least 10 hours a day to look up stock prices and think about methods to use. But I'm still stuck on a few things, mostly the best method to take for day trading to make at least a few hundred a day. So would this method be at least a correct way?

Suppose you have $150 and you see a stock for $3 a share. If you put the $150 into it for 50 shares, could it increase up to at least $7 per share, allowing you to sell your 50 shares for $350? I would hope it was more than that but looking at how some stocks increase it seems like that's maybe too good to be true. If this is not the case, what are some methods I can use to make at least a few hundred a day?