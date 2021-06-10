-3

Final semester of medical school and I am stuck as the bursars office says I need a cosigner for my Sallie Mae student loan. I don't have family or friends that can help. This entire endeavor has been a lonely ones. I managed all other years without one but this final term I am stuck. Ergo, I am looking for assistance.

What's in it for you who chooses to help me? Well, I'll give you one year medical care, no questions ask. I will also acknowledge you on my upcoming research publications. In addition, I will also pay it forward for someone else.

Please understand I am worth it. Of course, there is also a co-signer release form shortly after I graduate.

Improve this question
New contributor
J. A. Sanchez-Martinez is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 6
    I’m voting to close this question because it is soliciting a service rather than asking a question about personal finance. – Hart CO 17 hours ago
  • This would be a burden of probably $100k of student debt that the co-signer would be responsible for if you defaulted. Also, the student loan provider would not be as happy as you, to be removed as co-signer upon graduation [because repayment wouldn't start until after that point anyway - and the point of the co-signer is to ensure repayment occurs]. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 7 hours ago