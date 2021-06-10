ETFs, following for example the US stock markets, are often offered domiciled in Ireland because of favorable taxation conditions. Is there an equivalent thing for individual stocks? Say I want to buy some stock, for example Netflix, I would have to look into the local (in this case US) taxation law to see whether they are acceptable. I also have to find out whether it means I have file for US taxes. It would be easier if the same principles that apply to ETFs would also apply here. Does a similar mechanism exist?

P.S. I happen to be a French tax resident at the moment.