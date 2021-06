Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is currently offering to buy back $4 billion USD of their stock (reference).

The minimum they will pay is $56, and the maximum is $63.

Given that this equity is currently trading at $63.61, why would someone want to do this?

Even if MPC was currently trading at only $63, why would it be appealing to sell it back to MPC instead of just trading it on the open market?