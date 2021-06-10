If the debt-to-equity ratio of a company is calculated by dividing the liabilities of a company by the shareholder equity of the company, does this mean you would divide $10,000 (if a company has this much debt) by $15,000 (the total value of 15,000 shares owned by the public at $1 per share) and thus get .66?

What happens if there are 30,000 shares that weren't offered to the public? Would the shareholder equity then be $45,000 and the debt-to-equity ratio be .22?

What exactly constitutes shareholder equity?