If the debt-to-equity ratio of a company is calculated by dividing the liabilities of a company by the shareholder equity of the company, does this mean you would divide $10,000 (if a company has this much debt) by $15,000 (the total value of 15,000 shares owned by the public at $1 per share) and thus get .66?

What happens if there are 30,000 shares that weren't offered to the public? Would the shareholder equity then be $45,000 and the debt-to-equity ratio be .22?

What exactly constitutes shareholder equity?

    In the example you have given, you seem to have mistakenly divided debt by market capitalization (instead of dividing total liabilities by shareholders' equity). – Flux yesterday
Shareholder equity is simply assets minus liabilities. It tells you, roughly, what would be left over for shareholders if the company was liquidated.

Multiplying each share's market value by the number of shares gives you "market capitalization", which is only loosely, if at all, related to shareholder equity. It reflects, sort of, the market perception of the value of the company as an ongoing business. There's more to a business than just the assets and liabilities that appear on the balance sheet; there are intangibles like ongoing business relationships, reputation, employee experience and satisfaction, etc. Putting a value on an ongoing business is hard; balance sheet accounting doesn't try to do that.

