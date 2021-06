I learned that the MACD for an asset will be negative when the 12-day moving average is below the 26-day moving average, so I was confused when I looked at the price of bitcoin a few months ago with the MACD.

The line with the histogram is the 0 level and according to my logic the MACD should go below this line when the blue line passes under the sea green line in the chart depicted in the top half of the screenshot.

Why is the MACD still above the zero line at this point?