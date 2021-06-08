IRS has contribution limit of $6000 ($7000 for 50+ individuals) for any given year for contribution to IRA account. Say in a given year, a person decides to convert $3000 from his/her traditional IRA to roth-IRA account. Does this converted amount of $3000 in any affect his/her ability to contribute an additional $6000 to IRA (traditional or roth) for that given year?
No, it doesn't. – RonJohn 31 mins ago
Googling "does roth conversion count as contribution" answers the question. – RonJohn 30 mins ago