-1

IRS has contribution limit of $6000 ($7000 for 50+ individuals) for any given year for contribution to IRA account. Say in a given year, a person decides to convert $3000 from his/her traditional IRA to roth-IRA account. Does this converted amount of $3000 in any affect his/her ability to contribute an additional $6000 to IRA (traditional or roth) for that given year?

Improve this question
New contributor
adi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • No, it doesn't. – RonJohn 31 mins ago
  • Googling "does roth conversion count as contribution" answers the question. – RonJohn 30 mins ago

Your Answer

adi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.