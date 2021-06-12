The money in the Roth conversion is simply treated as ordinary income. Thus, just add it to your expected "other" incomes to get your "unadjusted" income.

After all relevant adjustments, you'll know what tax bracket you'll be in.

Thus, I'd use one of the tax estimator tools to see what my AGI would be without a Roth conversion, and then convert just enough so that I'll stay in that same tax bracket.

Next year, I'd perform the same exercise.