I am 61 yrs old want and I want to start rolling over my 401K to a Roth-IRA account. How can I figure out how much money I should roll over in order to pay the least taxes? Through a google search, I was ONLY able to locate tax estimator tools, which are used for payroll deductions.
How much of my 401(k) should I roll over to a Roth IRA to pay the least taxes? [closed]
The money in the Roth conversion is simply treated as ordinary income. Thus, just add it to your expected "other" incomes to get your "unadjusted" income.
After all relevant adjustments, you'll know what tax bracket you'll be in.
Thus, I'd use one of the tax estimator tools to see what my AGI would be without a Roth conversion, and then convert just enough so that I'll stay in that same tax bracket.
Next year, I'd perform the same exercise.
-
1* Also need to make sure the additional income doesn't disqualify you from any tax credits. – D Stanley Jun 8 at 13:47