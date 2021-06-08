Consider a person who wants to contribute $50,000 to his traditional IRA account per year. Now I know there is a limit of $6000 for tax deductible amount you can contribute to an IRA every year. But can the person make a non tax deductible contribution of remaining $44,000 ($50,000 - $6000) contribution to traditional IRA account?
Is there an upper limit to amount of money a person can contribute to a traditional IRA if he is okay making a non tax deductible contribution?
The IRA contribution limit applies to both deductible and non-deductible contributions. If you were to contribute more than that, you'd have to pay a 6% tax every year until the excess and associated earnings are removed.