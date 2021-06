I've heard that when the two lines of a MACD are very close together, the price is extremely volatile while when they are far apart the price is not very volatile.

To me it makes sense that if they were closer it would be far less volatile because the two moving averages are more consistent, and in the case that they are farther apart it would be far more volatile as the moving averages are very different.

If someone could please explain that would be great :)