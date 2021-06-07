0

Say a person has $50,000 in his/her traditional IRA account. Now due to Now he wants to transfer part of it say $10,000 into a roth-IRA account. Is such a partial roll over to roth-IRA possible? Also the person only has to pay taxes on the $10,000 he/she is transferring/rolling over to roth-IRA right?

Yes, you can convert as little as you want to a Roth IRA, all the way up to the entire account value. At most you would owe regular income tax on the full amount you convert; less if you made non-deductible contributions.

Also note that you don't need to call it a "backdoor" conversion, particularly if it's taxable. It's just a standard Roth conversion.

  • thanks for the clarification Craig. Just to follow up on your comment on the backdoor-ira; Is backdoor roth-IRA the one where someone converts a 401K into a roth-IRA via a traditional IRA? Thank you. – adi 51 mins ago
  • @adi It's not an official term but a "backdoor Roth IRA contribution" is when you make a non-deductible traditional IRA contribution and convert to Roth soon afterward. Additionally you could call it a "backdoor Roth conversion" when the conversion is primarily non-taxable. – Craig W 36 mins ago

