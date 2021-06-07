Say a person's income is above the limit of making a tax deductible contribution to a traditional IRA account. If he/she still decides to make a contribution of say $6000 per year to a traditional IRA account, will the person be able to have capital gains free trades in his/her IRA account?
Also what would happen if the person then decides to convert this traditional IRA account to a Roth-IRA account? This would be a backdoor roth-ira right? What would be the tax consequences for this rollover given that the person's traditional IRA account was not tax deductible in the first place?