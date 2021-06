Say a person has a Roth IRA account. Now the money in the Roth IRA account is already post-tax contributions. However, say the person has made a significant capital gains on their Roth IRA investments.

If the person decides to withdraw this amount pre-maturely (i.e. before turning 59+1/2), then are there any tax liabilities and penalties the person is liable for? Will the person have to pay taxes on all the capital gains they have made?