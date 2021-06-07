Here's a great link from RocketMortgage explaining land loans:

What Is A Land Loan?

A land loan is used to finance the purchase of a plot of land. They’re used when a buyer is interested in buying a piece of land to build a home or utilize for business purposes. If you’re interested in obtaining a land loan, the type you take out will depend on where you’re buying land and how you intend to use the land.

The three most common types of land loans are raw land loans, unimproved land loans, and improved land loans.