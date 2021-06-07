From what I understand, a mortgage is a loan secured by real estate. Thus under this definition you should also be able to buy land (secured by the land). Is this true? If it is how come there are stuff called land loans? Do they also technically count as mortgages? Also, this definition doesn't specify what you can do with the amount loaned out, can you buy whatever you want as long as you have some sort of real estate property as collateral (in terms of a technical sense, I'm not asking if this is practically possible)
What Is A Land Loan?
A land loan is used to finance the purchase of a plot of land. They’re used when a buyer is interested in buying a piece of land to build a home or utilize for business purposes. If you’re interested in obtaining a land loan, the type you take out will depend on where you’re buying land and how you intend to use the land.
The three most common types of land loans are raw land loans, unimproved land loans, and improved land loans.
