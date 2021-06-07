One joint owner moves out and does not contribute to the support of the property for 11 years. When the house is sold, what share of the proceeds does the moved out joint owner get?
-
3Whatever the joint owners agree to. But absent any agreements to the contrary, I would assume that if there are 2 joint owners, each has a 50% share of the property, and so each is entitled to 50% of the sale proceeds. – chepner 1 hour ago
-
3In any case, it's a matter of contract law, not finance, so it greatly depends on the jurisdiction. – chepner 1 hour ago
-
location is important for this, and so is "joint owner" - for example, if the owners are married. – Kate Gregory 49 mins ago
-
1I’m voting to close this question because it is a matter pertaining to contract law on a state-level basis. – Ellie Kesselman 43 mins ago
One joint owner moves out and does not contribute to the support of the property for 11 years.
That's completely irrelevant to the issue of ownership, and thus distribution of the proceeds of sale.
When the house is sold, what share of the proceeds does the moved out joint owner get?
Whatever the joint ownership agreement specifies. If there is none, call the lawyers.
Heck, call the lawyers anyway, because we're "dogs on the Internet".