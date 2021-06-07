One joint owner moves out and does not contribute to the support of the property for 11 years.

That's completely irrelevant to the issue of ownership, and thus distribution of the proceeds of sale.

When the house is sold, what share of the proceeds does the moved out joint owner get?

Whatever the joint ownership agreement specifies. If there is none, call the lawyers.

Heck, call the lawyers anyway, because we're "dogs on the Internet".