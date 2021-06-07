-3

If a person is employed at IBM and want's to transfer his/her 401K money to an external traditional IRA account (say Chase), does IBM permit that? The employee might wanna continue to contribute to his 401K to get IBM's matching amount and roll over some amount every year to the external traditional IRA account. Is this something allowed by IBM (with Fidelity Investments)?

    Obviously, the answer to this question is, "Ask IBM's HR Department." – RonJohn 11 hours ago
  • Call Fidelity NetBenefits. You should be able to see the phone number once you log into netbenefits.com. I asked before, and the answer was no for me. – xuhdev 9 hours ago
  • In-service rollover of contributions is a very rare feature for a 401k plan. If you rolled money from a previous 401k, it’s typical that you can roll those funds back out though, just not anything related to contributions made while you were employed at the employer sponsoring your current 401k – quid 6 hours ago
  • @BenMiller-RememberMonica IBM's 401(k) policy in June 2021 might not be it's 401(k) policy in July 2021. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
There are many things that an employer can customize about its 401(k) plan, and the feature to allow participants to rollover funds out of the plan while still employed is one of those things. You’ll need to ask your company’s HR department to find out if this is allowed under your 401(k) plan’s rules.

