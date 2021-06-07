If a person want's to transfer his/her 401K money to an external traditional IRA account (say Chase) while he is still employed at the company, will his company permit that? The employee might wanna continue to contribute to his 401K to get the company's matching amount and roll over some amount every year to the external traditional IRA account. Is this something allowed?
6Obviously, the answer to this question is, "Ask IBM's HR Department." – RonJohn 12 hours ago
Call Fidelity NetBenefits. You should be able to see the phone number once you log into netbenefits.com. I asked before, and the answer was no for me. – xuhdev 11 hours ago
1To the close voters: This question is not seeking product or service recommendations. Please do not select that as the close reason for this question. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 9 hours ago
In-service rollover of contributions is a very rare feature for a 401k plan. If you rolled money from a previous 401k, it’s typical that you can roll those funds back out though, just not anything related to contributions made while you were employed at the employer sponsoring your current 401k – quid 8 hours ago
@BenMiller-RememberMonica IBM's 401(k) policy in June 2021 might not be it's 401(k) policy in July 2021. – RonJohn 2 hours ago
There are many things that an employer can customize about its 401(k) plan, and the feature to allow participants to rollover funds out of the plan while still employed is one of those things. You’ll need to ask your company’s HR department to find out if this is allowed under your 401(k) plan’s rules.
I think you mean "to allow participants over the age of 55 to roll funds out of the plan while still employed"? – Ben Voigt 43 mins ago
@BenVoigt According to this article from Ameriprise: “the majority of 401(k) plans allow employees to roll over funds while they are still working.” – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 15 mins ago
Well that page is very general and doesn't get into the restrictions at all. Here is a better source: "For example, rolling over savings from a 401k plan to a traditional IRA is allowed by law if the money being moved is from employer contributions (either matched money or profit-sharing accumulations). The money being rolled over cannot come from pre-tax contributions unless the employee is 59½ years old or older. " investopedia.com/terms/i/inservicewithdrawal.asp – Ben Voigt 5 mins ago