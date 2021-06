This is my first question on "Finance". Please feel free to correct or improve it.

Here is the hypothetical scenario:

A person has no income for the first 6 months of this year (from January to June). Then, in July, he gets a job offer for $AAA per year. Next, he applies for a credit card in July.

Question: The credit card application asks for his annual income. Should he list the annual income as ($AAA / 2) or the whole amount $AAA ?

Thanks.