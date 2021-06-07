So I am considering rolling over my 401K into a traditional IRA account.

We will assume that you can do this. Not all employers allow current employees to do this.

I currently have a 401K account from my employer.

Not all value in the 401(k) is the same. It depends on the source of those funds.

will I get taxed on the money when I roll it over from my current 401K to a traditional IRA account?

Money that you contributed to the Roth portion of your 401(k) can be rolled into a Roth IRA with no tax implications. This money was already taxed before you contributed it. The growth in value will also be transferred into the Roth IRA without any tax impact. Your current income level doesn't matter.

Money that you put into the Traditional pre-tax portion of the 401(k) can be rolled over into a traditional IRA without any tax being paid now. It doesn't matter if you are single or married. It doesn't matter how much your income is. This also applies to the growth in value.

Money that your company contributed is considered pre-tax money. This includes company match, an annual profit sharing contribution, or any thing else. This money and its growth has to end up in a traditional IRA or there will be tax due now.

Some companies allow post tax contributions. That money has been taxed but it isn't a Roth. In this case a rollover will be split between the Roth IRA and a traditional IRA. Your contribution to the Roth, the growth to a traditional.

If the rules are followed then there will be no immediate tax impact. The company running your Traditional and/or Roth IRA can help with the roller paperwork. There is no limit to the amount being rolled over. It doesn't matter what your current income level is.