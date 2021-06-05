Options beginner here. I have a protective put on a stock and it became ITM 2 days before expiration. I do not want the option to be exercised, since I’m bullish on the stock, and want to continue holding. I’m afraid that if I leave the put to expire, it will be exercised. I also do not want to sell off the put, because I will then be in obligation to the put buyer to buy stock. What are my choices here?
If you sell your Put (closing the position), you are not in any further obligations, you get your sale price in cash and walk away.
I don't understand what makes you think you would be in any relationsship with the put buyer - if you don't have or owe any Put, you are out of the deal. If your buyer executes the Put, a random put writer is picked to fulfill it - from all the puts still written. You are no longer in that list, as you closed your position.