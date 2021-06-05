If you sell your Put (closing the position), you are not in any further obligations, you get your sale price in cash and walk away.

I don't understand what makes you think you would be in any relationsship with the put buyer - if you don't have or owe any Put, you are out of the deal. If your buyer executes the Put, a random put writer is picked to fulfill it - from all the puts still written. You are no longer in that list, as you closed your position.