I'm kinda confused about stocks, since I'm a crypto holder. Thus, I'm used to seeing value on ideas that have no inherent value. Therefore, I want to draw some hypothetical situation with some rules.

Lets imagine I have 200 shares of stock from a company which I bought at $1/share. I'm intending to hold the stock for an infinite amount of time.

The rules are

The company never ceases to exist. The broker and exchange ever ceases to exit, implying that i can hold the stocks for an infinite amount of time. The dividend is payed in a currency which never fluctuates. I never sell the stocks, buy more or trade them in any way and they are soul bounded to my body.

Given this scenario, can I lose money at any time from holding perpetually?

I've read in another thread that companies pay dividends but is the opposite true? If the company requires more financial support to survive(even if they never go bankrupt) can they force investors to contribute money proportional to the shares they hold?

Also where do i see the dividend the company offers?