-1

I'm kinda confused about stocks, since I'm a crypto holder. Thus, I'm used to seeing value on ideas that have no inherent value. Therefore, I want to draw some hypothetical situation with some rules.

Lets imagine I have 200 shares of stock from a company which I bought at $1/share. I'm intending to hold the stock for an infinite amount of time.

The rules are

  1. The company never ceases to exist.
  2. The broker and exchange ever ceases to exit, implying that i can hold the stocks for an infinite amount of time.
  3. The dividend is payed in a currency which never fluctuates.
  4. I never sell the stocks, buy more or trade them in any way and they are soul bounded to my body.

Given this scenario, can I lose money at any time from holding perpetually?

I've read in another thread that companies pay dividends but is the opposite true? If the company requires more financial support to survive(even if they never go bankrupt) can they force investors to contribute money proportional to the shares they hold?

Also where do i see the dividend the company offers?

Improve this question
5
  • a -1 without a comment? why – Imeguras 41 mins ago
  • edited the title to be more clear i guess? – Imeguras 36 mins ago
  • 1
    "what keeps people from perpetually holding to get the dividends instead of the money from the trade?" – Quite a lot of people do, in fact, do that. – Tanner Swett 25 mins ago
  • Edited to be even more clear, and removed additional, unrelated questions. (Ask other Questions, if you want unrelated questions answered.) – RonJohn 24 mins ago
  • Also, I removed a bunch of the scenario because they're wholly irrelevant. – RonJohn 9 mins ago
0

Lets imagine i have 200 stocks from a company

Shares of stock; you own shares of stock.

EDIT: shares of (common) stock are nothing more than fractional ownership in the corporation; nothing more. (I mentioned common stock because there are other forms of shares which don't give you voting rights.

can I lose money at any time from holding perpetually?

No, because you only lock in "paper" losses when you sell.

They're called "paper" losses because you haven't actually lost any money yet if you're still holding shares.

This is exactly the same as "paper" gains: Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are multi-multi-multi-billionaires, but don't have billions of dollars in the bank.

If the company requires more financial support to survive(even if they never go bankrupt) can they force investors to contribute money proportional to the shares they hold?

No. They'll either borrow money or issue more stock (after getting current owners -- aka you and other shareholders) to vote on it, either directly and immediately, or some time in the past when the owners authorized the issuance of -- for example -- 2 million shares, but only 1 million were issued.

That would dilute your ownership, possibly causing the share price to drop

Also where do i see the dividend the company offers?

In your bank or brokerage account. Back in the day, they might have mailed you a check.

Dividends deposited into your brokerage account might -- if you have instructed them such -- be immediately used to purchase more shares of stock.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.