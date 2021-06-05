I have received a job offer from a blockchain company that is building its own network. As part of the benefits package I will receive some amount of tokens per month. The network has done a private sale already in which tokens were sold to some investors, but it still has to go public. I'm really just trying to understand how all this works since it is very unfamiliar territory.

In the offer the company describes three different possible situations:

The value of the tokens remains the same as during the private sale. At that point, the price was say $1 / token, so I can calculate my monthly bonus from this. The value of the tokens increases by a factor ~5. This is based on a comparison with the value of "a similar network" at launch. I can then calculate my monthly bonus by multiplying with this factor. The same situation as (2), but with a factor ~10 based on a comparison with other "similar networks".

As I understand it the value of my tokens can in the end be anything from near 0 if the project is a total flop to sky high if it takes off. And because there is a lock-up period, the value of similar networks at launch is not particularly interesting, is it? It is the value after the lock-up period that is important.

But what I really want to know is: is there a rule of thumb for the relationship between the value at the private sale and the value at launch? Is it normal to expect a factor 5-10 difference because tokens are always cheaper in private sales, or does the company give me a very unrealistic prospect here and could the value in the end easily be lower than during the private sale? (Is there perhaps a resource with statistics on this kind of thing?) Or is it impossible to tell without details about the project?