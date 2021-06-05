(I apologize if the terminology I use is not appropriate, but finance is a topic I'm definitely not into. And I'm not native English speaker. For instance, I used the term relief because that's what I understand is the correct term, but please correct me if I'm wrong. Likewise, I've added tax-deduction because it seems relevant from the description.)

In short,

I've been to the dentist and paid 90£

I have the receipt (actually in two parts, because I paid 40£ in advance and 50£ right after the treatment)

can I do anything to claim back some money?

In Italy it's common to keep receipts whenever we pay money to a doctor, because we can then attach all those receipts to a "declaration" that ultimately helps us save money.