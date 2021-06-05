(This is really a comment, but an extended one which should help answer your question.)

Your question is a bit flawed, since the "buy and hold" investor person won't pay any tax since they haven't sold it yet.

(But let's pretend that the investor sells after one year and one day. Thus, he'll pay Capital Gains Tax: either 0% or 15% or 20% depending on your tax bracket.)

Meanwhile, the trader is generating a tax event every time they sell (after holding less than a year, but it goes without saying that he'll hold for less than a year).

That means he'll be paying ordinary income tax rates on his earnings.

Thus, the simplistic answer is that the trader must make enough to overcome the lower rate that the investor pays.

Getting an actual percentage is highly complicated, and depends on how much the trader and investor earn via normal income, and how successful they are in the market