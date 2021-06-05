-1

I want to know the process for bringing my NRE deposits from SBI in India to USA bank (Chase). yes, I have declared interest earned here in USA and paid all the taxes as well. I called SBI local branch here in USA and they gave me lazy answer and said I'll have to go to India to do all that. This does not sound right so if someone can please help here.

Improve this question
New contributor
palkari is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • If you don't know the answer, how you you know that SBI's answer is "lazy"? It looks like you are the lazy one by begging others for help instead of researching it yourself. – RonJohn 20 mins ago

Your Answer

palkari is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.