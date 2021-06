I have 70K at the beginning of the year invested in some fund with the below yield each month, is it correct that the IRR would be 50.90%? What am I missing? In some article that I've read, they were doing the same table, and got:

Monthly TWR = 0.76%, Yearly TWR = 9.57%

Monthly IRR = 0.56%, Yearly IRR = 6.96%

the TWR is the same, but the IRR I've got is much higher.