I'm watching the OBV (tradingview) on my tickers, and I'm puzzled as to why it shows completely different trends and signals depending on the time frame I pick.

I'm talking about forensics on a given period in the past. If I look at the 1 hour timeframe and the 4 hour timeframe it often shows different results:

1h:

4h:

As you can clearly see, the 4h TF shows a really bad trend while the 1h is rather positive, over the same period of time (since May 24)

Other indicators like RSI or even just the volume accumulation are more consistent over the same analysis. Why is that?