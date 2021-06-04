Well basically the title says everything, i know how to calculate pivot which is how i'm doing it below using javascript (NodeJS)

(parseFloat(PivotDaily.high) + parseFloat(PivotDaily.low) + parseFloat(PivotDaily.close)) / 3

What i'm trying to do is to automate my strategy which uses pivot points, the strategy works in 5m timeframe and is used for sculpting the market and i'm trying to calculate current daily pivot point using the previous daily candle, the thing is the calculated pivot point is not the same as i see on the chart in binance. i hope i provided enough info to describe the issue, if not i will provide more info if needed