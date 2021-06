According to the IRS the Amount of Roth IRA Contributions That You Can Make For 2021

For a single: And your modified AGI is... Then you can contribute... < $125,000 up to the limit > $125,000 but < $140,000 a reduced amount > $140,000 zero

The limit for 2021 is $6,000 ($7,000 if you're age 50 or older). That amount has to cover Traditional and Roth IRA contributions.

The availability/usage of a 401(k) plan doesn't change the Roth rules, but it does impact the deductiblity of Traditional IRA contributions.