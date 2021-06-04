Home equity is the value of the home minus what you owe on your mortgages.

In your case equity is

Equity = Value - Mortgage Equity = $200,000 - $50,000 Equity = $150,000

Now if you are trying to tap into that equity by getting a 2nd mortgage or home equity loan keep in mind that the bank won't allow you to tap into all that equity. Also selling the house comes with costs, so you won't have $150,000 in cash if you were to sell the house today.