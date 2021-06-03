At age 65, I am eligible for a lifetime monthly vested benefit in the amount of a few hundred dollars from my former employer (a non-governmental firm). In the company's benefits handbook, this vested benefit is called "Your straight life annuity monthly benefit".

Shortly after this benefit commences, I am planning to apply for the social security income as well. My former employer did not have any pension plan at the time of my separation from the company but a 401k program, and a vested benefit, so my retirement income will be monthly social security + 401k + monthly vested benefit.

I wanted to know if this monthly vested benefit will reduce my monthly social security income? If yes, would it help if I take the entire vested benefit as a lump sum (if such an option is available) so it won't show up as a monthly income when I apply for my social security benefit?