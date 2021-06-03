0

At age 65, I am eligible for a lifetime monthly vested benefit in the amount of a few hundred dollars from my former employer (a non-governmental firm). In the company's benefits handbook, this vested benefit is called "Your straight life annuity monthly benefit".

Shortly after this benefit commences, I am planning to apply for the social security income as well. My former employer did not have any pension plan at the time of my separation from the company but a 401k program, and a vested benefit, so my retirement income will be monthly social security + 401k + monthly vested benefit.

I wanted to know if this monthly vested benefit will reduce my monthly social security income? If yes, would it help if I take the entire vested benefit as a lump sum (if such an option is available) so it won't show up as a monthly income when I apply for my social security benefit?

Improve this question
0

https://www.aarp.org/retirement/social-security/questions-answers/do-pensions-reduce-social-security.html

If the pension is from an employer that withheld Social Security taxes from your paychecks, it won’t affect your Social Security benefits.

Improve this answer
3
  • RonJon, thanks for the response. By social security taxes, do you mean the FICA? – Anthony 1 hour ago
  • @Anthony ssa.gov/thirdparty/materials/pdfs/educators/… "FICA helps fund both Social Security and Medicare programs". FICA was the combo of what are now Social Security Tax and Medicare Tax. So... yes. – RonJohn 34 mins ago
  • Thank you so much. This helps a lot and takes aways my fear about adjust social security income – Anthony 17 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.