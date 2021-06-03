Some credit cards (e.g. Bank of America) offer cardholders the option to earn cash back at a higher rate on online shopping purchases. (More specifically: you get to choose one 3% cash back category from a list of options, one of which is "online purchases"; everything else earns 1% cash back.)

It's not entirely clear to me what counts as an "online purchase". Let's say I am signing my kid up for a summer camp. The online registration form offers various payment options: I can pay by entering my credit card information directly, or I can use either PayPal or Google Pay (either of which will, in turn, ask me to select a method of payment). Does this count as an "online purchase"? Does it matter which payment method I use?

One possibility is that any payments charged to the appropriate card via PayPal or Google Pay automatically count as an "online purchase". Another possibility is that it's the identity of the merchant that matters, not the intermediary. I have been unable to find any information online that clarifies this.

(Unfortunately "try it and find out" doesn't seem to work, as the monthly rewards statement does not give an itemized breakdown of which purchases earn 3% and which earn 1%.)