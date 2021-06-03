Yes.

While the expense ratio is deducted from the NAV, it is still relevant. Imagine you have two index funds tracking the same index. One with 0.1% and the other with 1% TER. Obviously the cheaper fund will outperform the expensive one.

Now we add a layer of complexity and pick active funds. The expected return of a randomly chosen fund before costs is the market average. As high performing funds do not tend to keep their outperformance in the future, this is equal to choosing a well performing fund. Therefore expenses are the most significant predictor of your long term return after costs.

PS: you might no have the impression that funds perform average on average. Check for survivorship bias