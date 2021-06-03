The banks and other financial institutions in my country refuse to send funds to brokers (as there are some local brokers monopolizing the market)

so, Does "wise" or similar websites, open an u.s bank account when I sign up? because if I want to fund my TD Ameritrade account with ACH transfer, I should link the bank account -with its details- and they will send two small amount of money to verify it, is this process possible through "wise" ? or, if I want to send wire not ACH, is there a place to put my brokerge account details (number and title) in the transfer form, or the reference number is enough?