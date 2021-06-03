A US non-resident alien wishes to invest in a company: Brookfield Infrastructure. Two securities are available for this purpose: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP), and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC). The investor relations webpage says:

Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.

If possible, the investor wishes to minimize the amount of US taxes paid on the dividends. Which should the investor choose — BIP (a master limited partnership), or BIPC (a publicly-traded corporation)?

Assume that the non-resident alien is resident in a tax-free jurisdiction with no applicable tax treaties with the US.

My guess is that the master limited partnership is more favorable for this investor. Reasoning: dividends from BIPC will be taxed at 30%, while only the US-source portion of the dividends from BIP will be taxed at 30%. I could be wrong about this, so could someone provide an explanation of BIP vs. BIPC from a non-resident alien's dividend tax perspective?