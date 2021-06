I recently got into options, and I'm a bit confused on how to exercise my contracts.

I have an in the money contract. I understant that if I sell to close, I sell the contract at its current price, but what if I want to buy 100 shares at the strike price. What order type is that ? That is after all the intended purpose of options, right ?

These are the Order Types that I can place with my broker.

Thanks,

Liam