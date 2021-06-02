0

I have heard that it is best for your credit to use under 30% of the credit available to you. Does this mean per month or at a time?

The difference:
a) Per month = For a $2,500 credit limit in total over the month use under $750. b) At a time = Use $300, then pay it off. Then use another $400, and pay it off. Then use another $300 and pay it off. And then another $100 and pay it off. Then use $250 and pay it off - all within a month.

  • Are you referring to the limit on a credit card? – RonJohn 54 mins ago
  • I am referring to the total limit after combining the limits on all credit cards. The numbers in this question were just chosen arbitrarily. Is there a way I should rephrase my question? @RonJohn – Burt 45 mins ago
  • You never used the word "card", nor the credit-card tag, so we're left guessing what you really mean, and guessing leads to misunderstanding. – RonJohn 27 mins ago
Scoring companies don't care what you do inside the reporting period (not all banks report at the card's closing date; you'll have to ask), but only what your balance is on the date the bank reports your balance and credit limit to them.

Thus, you can spend up to the credit limit a dozen or more times, and the scoring companies won't know.

That does not directly answer your question, but hopefully is what you really want to know.

  • In other words, it does not matter if spend very much in excess of credit limits over a given period of time if it was done in small chunks and paid back like that. – Burt 44 mins ago
    @Burt that's right; they only see monthly snapshots, not continuous reporting. – RonJohn 30 mins ago
  • "if spend very much in excess of credit limits" Of course you can't spend much over the Limit at any one time, since the issuing bank won't let you. – RonJohn 26 mins ago
Utilization for the most popular credit scoring models is a point in time metric, meaning you only have to worry about it when you are trying to make use of your credit score. For monthly updates it is based on whatever your utilization is at the time they report, which may or may not coincide with your statement dates.

When you are applying for loans you should target <30% utilization on your revolving credit, I've read ~10-15% is ideal but can't find definitive sources for those numbers. This is the only time it makes sense to make extra mid-period credit card payments and you'd want to try to time a target utilization with a credit inquiry. If you're making extra mid-period payments due to low available credit then that is fine but it would be better to get a higher limit in that case (not always an option but asking frequently with a history of payments will get it done eventually).

Utilization affects your credit score, but also the reported outstanding balance will factor into your debt to income ratio when applying for a mortgage.

Even though the impact of utilization on your score is ephemeral and shouldn't be worried about in general unless you're applying for loans I think a target of < 30% is good in general as it means you've got a healthy pile of available credit should you need it.

  • A target of $0 is good, because then you have no high-rate debt... – RonJohn 10 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Utilization is not carried balance between statements incurring interest, but the balance when credit is checked/reported. – Hart CO 8 mins ago
  • That's missing my point. – RonJohn 6 mins ago
  • @RonJohn How so? You can have no high-rate debt and have utilization anywhere from 0-100%. – Hart CO 6 mins ago
  • Sure, if you're in a "special offer period". That's not the standard situation, though. – RonJohn 3 mins ago

