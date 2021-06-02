Utilization for the most popular credit scoring models is a point in time metric, meaning you only have to worry about it when you are trying to make use of your credit score. For monthly updates it is based on whatever your utilization is at the time they report, which may or may not coincide with your statement dates.

When you are applying for loans you should target <30% utilization on your revolving credit, I've read ~10-15% is ideal but can't find definitive sources for those numbers. This is the only time it makes sense to make extra mid-period credit card payments and you'd want to try to time a target utilization with a credit inquiry. If you're making extra mid-period payments due to low available credit then that is fine but it would be better to get a higher limit in that case (not always an option but asking frequently with a history of payments will get it done eventually).

Utilization affects your credit score, but also the reported outstanding balance will factor into your debt to income ratio when applying for a mortgage.

Even though the impact of utilization on your score is ephemeral and shouldn't be worried about in general unless you're applying for loans I think a target of < 30% is good in general as it means you've got a healthy pile of available credit should you need it.