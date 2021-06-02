The market "fee rate" (a.k.a. borrow cost ) for borrowing stock shares to sell short can run very high. (One source for the current borrow cost is a list published every 15 minutes by Interactive Brokers.)

Currently some stocks that I own are being listed with triple-digit borrow costs. I own those stocks in a margin account with a broker where I have completed a stock lending agreement. I can see that my shares have not been lent out. So I have shares available to lend at the same time that short sellers are paying more than 100% annually for the shares they have borrowed to sell short. I would be happy to lend my shares for a small fraction of the current rate being quoted market.

It is true that brokers take a significant cut of the "fee rate" before it is paid to any owner of shares that are lent out. But even with that mark-up I'd be willing to undercut the market lending rate. For example: I have un-lent shares of a stock with a fee rate of 125%. I would be happy to lend my shares for a 20% fee. The broker can mark that up to 40% or more and still vastly undercut the current market offer.

How can I offer to lend my shares at net rate lower than the current market borrow cost? And if I can't then why can't I?