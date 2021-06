I own 200 common shares of a private company I worked for up until about 3 years ago. Today, I read in the news that they were acquired for a LOT of money but I don't know yet what the current stock price is. I still have stock options that I have 7 months left to exercise. I have a couple questions.

Now that the company has been acquired, is it likely I can sell the stock I currently own?

Would it make sense to continue exercising my stock options?