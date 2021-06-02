As the title suggests, I am looking for a legitimate online brokerage service in the U.S. that meets the following criteria:

Allows trading stocks, options (both covered and naked), and grants margin Minimal security steps (no dual factor authorization, no forced password updates, etc.) and Has passable customer service (meaning a phone number with human connection).

I have found that TD meets these requirements pretty darn well, but after Scwhab bought them, my guess is that this will change. Ideally, I'd like to avoid brokerages that are primarily associated with mobile such as Robinhood.

Any idea if such firms exist?