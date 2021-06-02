I've had an Health Savings Account for several years now, and I know I can only take out funds from it for qualified medical expenses.

I'm wondering if there will be any taxes and/or penalties if I do the following:

Take out $1,000 in June Use the money for non-medical expenses In December (same year) put the $1,000 back into the account

Since the "net withdrawn" amount in the account is $0, will the tax statement the bank sends me in January show the $1,000, or will it be 0? More importantly, is it technically allowed even if that form shows nothing was taken out?

Apparently there's a 20% penalty on top of any taxes you have to pay for any non-qualified medical expense distributions, does that still apply even though I put the money back?