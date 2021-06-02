1

I've had an Health Savings Account for several years now, and I know I can only take out funds from it for qualified medical expenses.

I'm wondering if there will be any taxes and/or penalties if I do the following:

  1. Take out $1,000 in June
  2. Use the money for non-medical expenses
  3. In December (same year) put the $1,000 back into the account

Since the "net withdrawn" amount in the account is $0, will the tax statement the bank sends me in January show the $1,000, or will it be 0? More importantly, is it technically allowed even if that form shows nothing was taken out?

Apparently there's a 20% penalty on top of any taxes you have to pay for any non-qualified medical expense distributions, does that still apply even though I put the money back?

1

No, HSA contributions are not "netted" like that. Contributions and disbursements are accounted for separately and must be independently qualified. Any non-qualified disbursements are subject to tax and a 20% penalty even if you have enough contributions to offset it.

There is provision to reverse a "mistaken distribution", but you must attest that the disbursement was:

because of a mistake of fact due to reasonable cause

So you couldn't use it on "non-medical expenses" and just pay it back.

