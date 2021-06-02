0

I have spent hours researching this topic, with no luck. My father (a retired antique dealer) has tasked me with figuring out whether a collection of old stock certificates have any negotiable value.

But before I research the individual certificates, I need to know whether he could even legally claim any possible $ the stocks might be worth. According to pretty much every source I’ve read, you need proof of ownership or family connection to claim and endorse a certificate. But from what I can tell all those sources were referring to certificates that were never signed/endorsed by the original owner (which is typically the case when people find old stock certificates).

But what if the person who owned the stock already SIGNED/ENDORESED IT on the back? That’s the question I can’t find a definitive answer to. Of the many old stock certificates my father got in various auctions and other lots of old paper and antiques over several decades, a couple dozen were actually endorsed on the back and never canceled.

Even though he is not a relative of the original (long-deceased) owners, does the fact that the stock certificates are already endorsed make them automatically "bearer certificates," and my father eligible for any funds they might be worth?

I would really appreciate any help figuring out how to answer this question!

Improve this question
New contributor
Laura is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Not an answer, but just a point of information: My father held some stock certificates of a company that was still around when he died. I found out that either the company or its transfer agent had long ago sold the stock and given the proceeds to the state's unclaimed property department. – Lou 11 mins ago

Your Answer

Laura is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.