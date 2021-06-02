0

Basically, when a stock price goes down by 50%, my profit is 100% of my sell price. When a stock goes down by 75%, my profit is 300% of my sell price.

I'm curious what the relationship is between the % decrease of a stock's price and the % gain on my investment.

Here is a chart that shows what I'm asking. If the price of a stock goes down by the number in red, my profit is the number in green. One line is linear and one is logarithmic, but I cannot find the relationship between these 2 numbers. It's so simple it seems like there would have to be a pretty direct relationship there. This is more of a mathy question, but I'm hoping someone here might have insight. Taking the % down a stock is and converting it to your profit seems very useful when you have a short position and you're watching a stock's price.

% stock price decrease vs % investment gain

I think you're just doing a variant on percent change.

Percent change calculation is:

(new value/old value) - 1

So to do this with only the percent change, since percent is just "per 100" just do the calculation with base 1. And since you're doing short sales you reverse the new and old values as the sale occurs before the purchase.

(1/(1+change)) - 1

So in the case of a 75% decline you'd use:

(1/(1-0.75)) - 1 = 3

It's essentially the same as using (100/25)-1, as though you bought for $25 and sold for $100 (which is a 75% reduction from your entry point).

