0

If I go to a drivethru, order food, get to the cash register, have I created a debt? They have already begun preparing and bagging my food? Do they have to take my 50 or $100 bill? At what point have I created a debt?

Improve this question
New contributor
Kayla is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
0

If you get something but have not paid for it, you are in debt.

Following your example: in the time between when you pay for the food and when you receive the food, the restaurant is in debt to you.

Likewise, in a "sit down" restaurant, you are in debt to the restaurant from the time you get the food until you pay for it.

Improve this answer
3
  • Would a sit-down restaurant still be required to take a $100 bill, though? treasury.gov/resource-center/faqs/Currency/Pages/… mentions that legal tender must be accepted by a creditor, but allows private businesses to establish their own guidelines. I'm not sure what the legal definition of "creditor" is, but I think allowing a patron to pay for their meal after eating is not sufficient. – chepner 1 hour ago
  • My guess is that it's not actually a debt unless the restaurant allows you to leave the premises and pay at a later date. (Leave without permission, and you are probably just committing theft rather than incurring a debt.) – chepner 1 hour ago
  • @chepner It's very very short term debt... :D – RonJohn 1 hour ago

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.