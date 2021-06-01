If I go to a drivethru, order food, get to the cash register, have I created a debt? They have already begun preparing and bagging my food? Do they have to take my 50 or $100 bill? At what point have I created a debt?
-
Does this answer your question? The original question specifies Canada, but one of the answers covers the US. It is legal for a retailer/store or other business to refuse $50 & $100 bills or other legal tender, e.g. pennies? – BobbyScon 1 hour ago
-
You're asking two questions: #1 What is debt? #2 Do "they" have to accept $50 and $100 bills? Please only ask one question. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
If you get something but have not paid for it, you are in debt.
Following your example: in the time between when you pay for the food and when you receive the food, the restaurant is in debt to you.
Likewise, in a "sit down" restaurant, you are in debt to the restaurant from the time you get the food until you pay for it.
-
Would a sit-down restaurant still be required to take a $100 bill, though? treasury.gov/resource-center/faqs/Currency/Pages/… mentions that legal tender must be accepted by a creditor, but allows private businesses to establish their own guidelines. I'm not sure what the legal definition of "creditor" is, but I think allowing a patron to pay for their meal after eating is not sufficient. – chepner 1 hour ago
-
My guess is that it's not actually a debt unless the restaurant allows you to leave the premises and pay at a later date. (Leave without permission, and you are probably just committing theft rather than incurring a debt.) – chepner 1 hour ago
-
@chepner It's very very short term debt... :D – RonJohn 1 hour ago