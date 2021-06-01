We have a website that allows people to charge their accounts and later use the credit to buy/sell stuff or withdraw from their accounts.

The accounting portion of this software is built with multiple ledgers each with a type:

Liability: used to track bonuses giving to users, etc

External: used to give credit to users depositing to the website (Crypto, Paypal, Card)

Market: used for buying or selling items on the website (there is a commission from each side)

Ledgers can have transactions between each other and users while users can only have transactions to or from ledgers.

Now the problem with this system is that when a user deposits some crypto into the system (as an example), they get the corresponding credit from one of the External ledgers, this makes the ledger go below zero. Unfortunately, tho, since the actual money is stored as crypto or real currency on Paypal or another third-party service provider, there is no actual info about these assets and at the end of the day, we end up with below zero balance in almost all external ledgers due to essentially buying assets that the system has no information about. Worse is, that due to the end-of-day settlement period baked into the system, all these accounts are transferred into a global "Profit" ledger which usually means that the final profit ledger is almost always below zero.

My questions are:

How should we take care of these below zero balances for External ledgers? Are these "External" ledgers actually a "Liability"? Should we have a place to store and save assets that we own on other third-party services? (system works only based on the internal credit defined as a fixed ratio to USD, so in theory, I think anything other than this should be considered as an asset, including any money received in USD or Crypto) Should these below zero balances affect the final daily/monthly/yearly profit calculation?

I will appreciate any comment or opinion about the way this system is designed and ways to improve it.