Vanessa decides to invest R 140,000 into an account earning 13.5% interest per year, compounded quarterly. This new account allows her to withdraw an amount of money every quarter for ten years after which time the account will be exhausted. The amount of money that Vanessa can withdraw every quarter is

[1] R 3500.00

[2] R 1704.28

[3] R 6429.28

[4] R 8594.82

[5] none of the above