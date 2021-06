When I send money to fund my brokerage account, I send the money to a bank account which I can't know if it's personal or business.

What obliges a broker (which we deal with him on the basis of trust and his reputation) to put it in my account? If he told me: "I don't know you, thanks for the donation", would I have any legal paper to sue him? I'm talking about reputable well known brokers like Interactive Brokers, TradeStation, Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, Merrill Edge, etc.)